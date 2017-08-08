An Alfred, Ont., man has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after a horse fell out the back of his livestock trailer on Highway 401 last month.

Police were called to the highway near Prescott, Ont., on July 14 and found the injured animal lying on the roadway, Ontario Provincial Police said at the time.

On Tuesday, the man was charged with causing distress to an animal and failing to transport the mare in a manner that ensured its physical safety and general welfare, the Ontario SPCA said in a media release.

The 61-year-old had already been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with operating a motor vehicle with an unsecure load.

He is scheduled to appear in a provincial court in Brockville, Ont., on Sept. 13.

Horse is recovering

According to police, the man was heading eastbound on the highway when the horse fell out of an unsecured door. Officers had to track down the driver and escort him back to the scene.

The OSPCA said the horse was injured in the fall, but was taken to a veterinarian and is responding well to treatment.

The incident happened about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa.