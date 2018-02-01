Amazon's voice-controlled Alexa system can do all kinds of helpful things, from dimming your lights to giving you the latest weather report.

What the intelligent personal assistant can't do — or couldn't do, until CBC began directing its questions to Amazon HQ — was tell you who the current mayor of Ottawa is.

'I didn't even know there was an election this time!' - Former Ottawa mayor Larry O'Brien

"Ottawa's mayor is Larry O'Brien," Alexa responded for weeks when asked the name of the city's top politician.

That biographical glitch is especially surprising because the technology behind Alexa is being developed right here in the capital.

O'Brien, a businessman, surprised many city hall watchers when he won Ottawa's mayoral race in 2006. But he was defeated after a single term by Jim Watson, who returned to municipal politics after seven years at Queen's Park.

Eight years later Watson remains mayor, a fact that seems to have slipped Alexa's grasp.

'It's not a perfect system'

"I was devastated, personally hurt, and I crawled into my bed in the fetal position and cried for days," Watson joked when asked about the error Wednesday.

'It's not a perfect system," said Jim Watson, Ottawa's actual mayor. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"It's not a perfect system. Maybe if we'd won the Amazon bid they might know who the mayor of Ottawa is, but I'm not taking it personally," said Watson, referring to the city's failed attempt to convince the company to build its second North American headquarters here.

"It's a great company, a massive, fast-growing company, and they're entitled to the odd error from time to time," Watson said Wednesday.

Livia Belcea, the mayor's press secretary, said she discovered the glitch over the Christmas holidays and has been trying for weeks to have it corrected by Amazon.

Amazon's Alexa wrong about Ottawa's mayor0:18

O'Brien wins again

O'Brien, on the other hand, reacted with glee to Alexa's error.

"Yes! I won again!" joked the former politician, throwing his hands up in mock victory. "I didn't even know there was an election this time!"

Noting 2018 is an election year, O'Brien laid to rest any rumour he may be eyeing a return to City Hall — and any suspicion Alexa was predicting the future rather than simply committing an embarrassing blunder.

Amazon's Alexa development offices are located in this office building on Legget Drive in Kanata. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"God bless Jim. I'm glad he's got that job — it's a tough one."

Less than an hour after CBC News inquired with the public relations arm of the Seattle-based company about the error, Alexa began replying to the question, "Who is the mayor of Ottawa?" with the correct answer.

Alexa has many sources

Alexa was able to correctly answer other questions about Ottawa, and could accurately name the current mayors of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

"Alexa gets her information from a variety of trusted sources such as Stats.com, IMDb, Accuweather, Yelp, Answers.com, Wikipedia and many others," Amazon spokesperson Kaan Yalkin told CBC Wednesday, after the problem had been fixed.

According to another digital assistant, Apple's Siri, former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson was once the answer to the question, "Who is God?"