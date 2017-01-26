Alcohol may have played a role in the death of a 54-year-old man whose pickup truck veered off an Outaouais highway and landed upside down in a stream last week, police say.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Jan. 19 on Autoroute 366 near the village of Perkins, Que., about 10 kilometres north of Gatineau.

The truck came to rest on its roof in the stream. Emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ensuing investigation showed that alcohol "could have played a non-negligible role" in the fatal crash, MRC des Collines police said in a statement Thursday.

Investigators will now be analyzing the truck's event data recorder to get a better understanding of what happened, police said.

It's the second fatal collision of 2017 in the area, said police. A cyclist died New Year's Day in nearby Chelsea, Que.