Ottawa's fire department says a residential fire is now under control at the corner of Albert and Booth streets, but traffic in the LeBreton Flats area remains affected.

Yikes, house on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fire</a> off of Albert St, view from east side of Bronson at Laurier Ave West <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/UWzKmtn2zN">pic.twitter.com/UWzKmtn2zN</a> —@KathrynInc

The fire service tweeted that smoke was visible coming from a row house in the 700 block of Albert Street.

Booth Street was closed from Albert to Elm streets. The fire service cautions people to avoid the area if possible.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> sad to see this fire at Albert at lorne <a href="https://t.co/q4rpUS8qMP">pic.twitter.com/q4rpUS8qMP</a> —@littlechichamus

There's no word yet on whether anyone was in the building, or if anyone sustained injuries in the fire.