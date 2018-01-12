Skip to Main Content
Albert Street fire forces road closure at LeBreton Flats

Smoke seen pouring from row house unit late Friday afternoon

Fire crews battled a fire on the 700 block of Albert Street near Booth Street Friday afternoon.

Ottawa's fire department says a residential fire is now under control at the corner of Albert and Booth streets, but traffic in the LeBreton Flats area remains affected.

 

The fire service tweeted that smoke was visible coming from a row house in the 700 block of Albert Street.

Booth Street was closed from Albert to Elm streets. The fire service cautions people to avoid the area if possible.

There's no word yet on whether anyone was in the building, or if anyone sustained injuries in the fire.

