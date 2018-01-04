Members of Ottawa's theatre community say allegations of sexual battery and harassment against Canadian actor Albert Schultz are a reminder the industry needs to ensure protections are in place for workers who may experience harassment.

Schultz, co-founder of Toronto's Soulpepper theatre company, has stepped aside from his position after four women filed civil lawsuits Wednesday accusing him of sexual battery and harassment of a sexual nature over a 13-year period.

Sexual battery is a term used in civil lawsuits to describe unwanted touching of a sexual nature.

Schultz released a statement this week, saying he plans to "vehemently defend" himself. Soulpepper has also been named in the statements of claim. The allegations have not been proven in court.

The allegations point to potential problems the theatre industry needs to address, according to Jessica Ruano, an Ottawa-based theatre producer, director and writer.

"People often use artistic temperament as an excuse for bad behaviour when it's not. Those things do not go hand-in-hand and it's not an excuse for treating people badly or being sexually inappropriate," she said, adding the people who are affected need to be put first.

"More often than not, people who are incredibly talented get pushed out of a community because of the people who are in power and using that power to harass and belittle and assault other people."

Ruano created The Ghomeshi Effect, a documentary-style play that unpacked reaction to the trial of Jian Ghomeshi, the former CBC radio host who was found not guilty of sexual assault and choking in March 2016.

Ruano said arts organizations need to empower people who are pursuing their passions in a competitive industry.

"They often will put themselves in a position where 'the show must go on' and therefore they will put up with whatever is happening," she said.

'We all cross paths'

The allegations against Schultz have been difficult to process given how closely-knit Canada's theatre community is, said Eric Coates, the artistic director of the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

"We're dealing with one of the most successful artists in the country dealing with allegations of serial sexual harassment. There's no other way to process it other than to be extremely upset," said Coates, who worked with Schultz at Stratford in the 1980s.

"Sooner or later, we all cross paths," said Coates.

He said he has heard parts of the community have come together to support people coming forward, but adds a more systematic effort is in place to support people who have experienced or witnessed harassment.

The Great Canadian Theatre Company is part of a national anti-harassment campaign run by the union for performers, the Canadian Actors Equity Association.

"We have to really commit to a culture in which we're not afraid to call each other out and to insist that people take responsibility," he said.

'Not in Our Space'

The "Not in Our Space" campaign provides contacts and resources so artists know how they can come forward if they encounter inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

The materials are presented to everyone involved in a production on the first day of rehearsals, Coates said.

The program was designed following a survey of members in 2015 and was fully rolled out in September of 2017, said Arden Ryshpan, the executive director of the Canadian Actors' Equity Association.

"Since the Harvey Weinstein story broke there's been much more interest in our 'Not in Our Space' campaign than there was as soon as we launched it," she said.

Members are always encouraged to come forward if they see inappropriate behaviour, Ryshpan said.

The union is not a party to the civil lawsuit involving Schultz and Soulpepper.

On Thursday morning, four members of Soulpepper announced they're resigning in support of the actors who leveled the allegations against Schultz.