Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for an Ottawa man in connection with three shootings earlier this week that left two men dead and a third in hospital with serious injuries.

Alam Gabriel Buoc, 30, is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder.

Buoc is considered armed and dangerous, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Early Monday morning, around 7:10 a.m., a man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, according to police.

While officers were investigating that first shooting, which happened in the Elmhurst Park area not far from the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre, the body of another man was discovered nearby.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Shammari of Ottawa.

Later in the day, police were called to the intersection of Aylen and Wayne avenues after residents reported an abandoned car with its engine still running.

Police found a man who had been shot to death inside the vehicle. He was later identified as Dirie Olol, 27, also of Ottawa.

Buoc is described as six-foot-four, weighing 201 pounds, and possessing a thin build and short black hair.

Anyone with information about Buoc's whereabouts can call the Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).