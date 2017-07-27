Ottawa police arrested Alam Gabriel Buoc Thursday evening in connection with the homicides of two men and the attempted murder of a third.

The 30-year-old is facing two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder.

The charges are related to the shooting deaths of Abdulrahman Al-Shammari and Dirie Olol, both 26. A third man is still in hospital in serious condition.

Police said Buoc was arrested in Ottawa's west end without incident. He had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He is expected to appear in court Friday.

Bodies found Monday

Early Monday morning, around 7:10 a.m., a man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, according to police.

While officers were investigating that first shooting, which happened in the Elmhurst Park area not far from the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre, the body of another man was discovered nearby.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Shammari of Ottawa.

Later in the day, police were called to the intersection of Aylen and Wayne avenues after residents reported an abandoned car with its engine still running.

Police found a man who had been shot to death inside the vehicle. He was later identified as Dirie Olol, 26, also of Ottawa.