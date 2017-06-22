Police at the Ottawa airport will now carry carbine rifles as part of their equipment, Ottawa police announced Thursday.

The military-style assault rifles have been part of the Ottawa police arsenal since 2006, but are only being given to the airport unit now.

The move is essential to better respond to a security threat, Ottawa police said in a press release.

"This additional piece of equipment allows us to continue to be prepared and respond to events that may affect the safety and security of our community and travellers to Ottawa," said Staff Sgt. Atallah Sadaka in the release. "Our goal is to enhance existing security measures."

Mark Laroche, president of Ottawa Airport Authority, said in the release he supports the increased weapon presence.