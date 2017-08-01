Passengers on two Air Transat flights were stuck on planes at the Ottawa airport for hours on Monday after being diverted due to stormy weather, and at least two of them called 911.

Air Transat flight 157 from Brussels was scheduled to arrive in Montreal at 3:15 p.m. ET Monday, but was diverted to Ottawa after circling east of Montreal due to thunderstorms.

The flight landed at the Ottawa airport just after 5 p.m. ET, after more than eight hours of flying time.

It then sat on the tarmac for six hours, and passengers weren't allowed to get off. Laura Mah, who was on board, spoke to CBC News as they waited.

Air Transat is being blasted on social media after two flights diverted to Ottawa on Monday sat on the tarmac for hours. Passengers say they weren't allowed to get off, and some of them called 911 for help. (Mike Hillman/CBC)

'People are just losing their minds'

"The plane actually lost power and went zero AC [air conditioning], and then now we've got the doors open and one kid is puking, and people are just losing their minds," she said.

"They're just getting mad, saying 'This is not all right, this is not OK, you can't do this to us.' The police are in here and the fire department's in here and they're telling us that they can't do anything, that we just have to stay put."

One of the passengers called 911, Mah said.

Paramedics arrived and handed out water to the stranded, hot passengers.

The flight finally left Ottawa at about 11 p.m. ET and landed at about 11:30 ET, eight hours and 15 minutes late.

I'm sorry to hear that - it's up to the airline to determine whether to deplane or wait it out when a flight diverts. — @FlyYOW

Due to bad weather out of our control, we were sent to another airport.Waiting for authorities,but should be leaving very soon.CPA — @airtransat

Were waiting for airport authorities, we have no control for that.YOW received more than 30 non-expected flights. /CPA — @airtransat

Flight from Rome sits on tarmac for 4 hours

Another Air Transat flight, No. 507 from Rome to Montreal, was also diverted to Ottawa due to the weather.

It was scheduled to land in Montreal at 4:50 p.m. ET, but landed in Ottawa at about 6 p.m. ET after nine hours and 45 minutes of flying time.

The plane then sat on the tarmac for four hours. It took off just after 10 p.m. ET and landed in Montreal at 10:30 ET, five hours and 20 minutes late.

Gatineau, Que., resident Josée Binet described the situation as untenable, and told Radio-Canada she called 911 around 9:30 p.m. ET to ask for help.

The Ottawa airport tweeted that it's up to airlines to decide whether or not to allow passengers off planes during delays.