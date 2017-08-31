Air Transat is expected to testify today at an inquiry into how passengers aboard two of its flights last month ended up stranded on the tarmac of the Ottawa International Airport for hours.

The inquiry into the passengers' ordeal began Wednesday morning and is being overseen by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

It was announced shortly after two Air Transat flights from Brussels and Rome were diverted from Montreal to Ottawa on July 31 because of poor weather.

After landing, passengers were kept aboard the planes for up to six hours, in some cases without air conditioning, food or water. The situation became so dire that some passengers called 911.

Thursday's hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Treatment was 'deplorable'

On the first day of the inquiry, flyers testified that Air Transat's handling of the situation was "deplorable" and that the airline's actions made them feel like "luggage."

Air Transat declined to question any of the passengers' accounts Wednesday.

The CTA does not have the power to change government policy, but public consultations on the broader question of air passengers' rights are expected once Bill C-49, otherwise known as the Transportation Modernization Act, is passed.

The agency can order Air Transat to compensate passengers for out-of-pocket expenses and take other corrective measures.

Air Transat has already offered to give each passenger aboard the Brussels flight $400 after the air conditioning malfunctioned. The company called the offer "a gesture of good faith."