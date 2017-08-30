People stuck for hours aboard two Air Transat flights stranded on the tarmac at the Ottawa International Airport last month called their treatment "deplorable" during testimony at a public hearing into the ordeal.

The hearing began Wednesday morning at the Ottawa office of the Canadian Transportation Agency, which is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The flights, from Brussels and Rome to Montreal, were diverted to Ottawa July 31 due to poor weather. After landing, passengers were kept on board the planes for up to six hours without air conditioning, food or water.

The situation became so dire some passengers called 911 to report an emergency.

Marie-Hélène Tremblay, a passenger on flight TS507 from Rome, told the quasi-judicial panel she saw flight attendants get off the plane and take selfies while passengers sweltered in the cabin for five hours.

She said what little food was available on the plane was offered to "club class" passengers, who pay extra to carry on extra bags and receive "personalized service," according to Air Transat's website.

Alan and Patricia Abraham were among the passengers stuck for hours aboard Air Transat Flight 507 on July 31. They testified Wednesday at a public hearing in Ottawa, part of an inquiry by the Canadian Transportation Agency. (CBC)

Other passengers on the flight from Rome said they were told they couldn't leave the plane because customs agents wouldn't allow it, and that no portable staircases were available anyway.

"I felt like we were luggage," said Alan Abraham. "They didn't care what condition we got there in."

Both Tremblay and Abraham told the inquiry airlines need better communication and emergency food and water stocks during to deal with such emergencies. They also want financial compensation for what happened to them.

Air Transat has offered to give each passenger aboard the flights $400 in what the company calls "a gesture of good faith."

Air Transat representatives are attending the hearing, but declined to ask the first witnesses questions.

Contract with passengers

​The two-day hearing will later call on officials from Air Transat and the Ottawa International Airport Authority, as well as emergency dispatchers and members of the ground crew responsible for refueling aircraft.

The airline and airport have squabbled over who was to blame for the passengers' ordeal.

Scott Streiner, the chair of the inquiry, said in his opening remarks that air travel is an integral part of modern life, and said it's possible Air Transat didn't hold up its end of its contract with passengers.

The agency has the power to order the airline to compensate passengers for out-of-pocket expenses, and to take other corrective measures.

The CTA does not have the power to change government policy, however public consultations on the broader question of air passengers' rights are expected once Bill C-49, known as the Transportation Modernization Act, is passed.

The two-day hearing continues Wednesday afternoon.