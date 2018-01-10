Air Canada is warning travellers there may be delays as eastern Ontario is coated in up to four millimetres of freezing rain.

The company issued a tweet Wednesday to notify customers "in case they wish to change their travel plans," according to an Air Canada spokesperson.

Travel Alert – January 11-12-13-14: Toronto (YYZ & YTZ), Montreal (YUL) & Ottawa (YOW). Details, Flight Status & rebook online. Change fees waived: https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. — @AirCanada

The alert spans four days, from Jan. 11 to 14, and covers Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal.

The fee normally associated with switching flights will be waived for travellers who do want to rebook — for an economy fare, those fees are either $100 or $75, depending on the ticket.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for eastern Ontario. Rain is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning.