As the water levels recede, it may appear like the worst is over for flooding victims in the National Capital Region.

But for more than 1,200 homeowners in Ottawa and Gatineau, the daunting task of rebuilding has just begun.

CBC News plans to follow two families on either side of the Ottawa River as they restore their homes. The Washers in Cumberland and the Arnauds in Gatineau are at different stages of life and are up against distinct challenges as they work to return their homes, and their lives, to normal.

The Washers in Cumberland

Michael and Jackie Washer say they are in limbo until the water levels drop. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Three weeks ago Michael and Jackie Washer had to abandon their home of more than 20 years. Now, with the water levels on their driveway still knee-high, it looks like they'll have to wait some more.

'It looks unloved. But I really did love it. I just thought there was no place like it. I love that place.' - Jackie Washer, Cumberland homeowner

"Until the water's fully gone we're in a bit of a holding game," said Michael. "Financially, it's a significant hit."

Michael and Jackie have been married for almost 50 years and spent almost half of that time living in their bungalow in Cumberland.

They had renovated the waterfront property from top to bottom, with Michael replacing everything from the roof to the plumbing with his own hands.

Water levels continue to drop outside the Washers home, but it's still not accessible. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

After all that work, they say it's hard for them to see what it looks like today.

"It just upsets me to see that house," said Jackie. "It looks unloved. But I really did love it. I just thought there was no place like it. I love that place."

Michael needs to use a pair of hip waders and careful footwork to navigate his way up their driveway.

While the water is knee-deep, it was neck-deep at its height.

Since they were forced out, they've been living out of a hotel. It hasn't been easy or cheap.

Jackie Washer waits in the car during their daily visits. she says it's too painful to see the damage to her house. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

The Washers have spent close to $3,000 so far out of their own pocket. Without insurance, they're unsure if they can recover the costs. They want to move into a short-term rental in Orleans instead. But Jackie says they're struggling to find anywhere in the east-end that doesn't have more than a few stairs.

Jackie has ongoing health issues that make it difficult to walk and needs an accessible room.

"You cannot find a place," said Jackie. "That's all we've been doing. There's not one single place we can find...It's really awful. We just don't know what to do."

In the meantime, everyday they go check on the state of their house. Jackie can't wade through the water so she waits in the car. She says she's too scared to see the damage anyway.

Michael Washer sorts through items in his garage. Some of his belongings were submerged in flood water, while other items were swept away. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

In the garage, Michael bumps into a sunken dresser, a stereo, and countless tools beneath the knee-deep water.

All four of his summer tires were washed away. So far, he found one on his neighbours now dry front lawn.

Their backyard is even worse after the river crashed through their glass balcony, filling their yard with debris. Telephone poles litter the ground.

Toxic chemicals from the garage somehow made their way onto their patio, and the line feeding into their gas tank is cracked.

Telephone poles, cans of chemicals, gates, a toothbrush: all items that washed onto Michael Washer's yard. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

"Looks like World War Two," said Michael. "Unbelievable, all the mess that's come down river that's now floating in the garden."

Until the water's fully gone, they are in a waiting game. Michael Washer is still working with the RCMP and doing much of his job remotely as he deals with the mess at home.

When the water finally recedes, they know the next challenge is repairs.

The Arnauds in Gatineau​

Renaud Arnaud has gutted the house in his race to avoid mould, and has ripped out anything in his home that touched water. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Renaud Arnaud has already started tearing up his family's legacy home in Pointe-Gatineau. It looks unrecognizable inside.

The garage, basement, and parts of the main floor are gutted. All that's left are the beams.

Arnaud works all day at the National Research Council across the river. At night he's coming home and ripping out every inch of his home that's touched water. His colleagues at the NRC's mould lab told him time is of the essence.

Arnaud must now repair his home after flood water destroyed the basement and main floor. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

"The mould sets in the house within 48 hours once the water starts to retreat," said Arnaud."So it's really a race against the clock."

The flood has been difficult for Arnaud and his wife Genevieve Mercier. The house is filled with memories of her time spent with her father who passed away in November.

The couple bought her late father's home from Mercier's brothers to fix it up and move in. They wanted to raise their 14-month old daughter in a special place.

Drywall, flooring and damaged belongings pile up outside Renaud Arnaud's home. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Now they're starting from scratch.

A week ago, Arnaud took a boat to get to his house to see it after having to leave earlier.

So much water had filled the basement, the flooring had lifted up and floating near the rafters. On the main floor, the water was past his knees.

He pulled up by boat and saw the military was docked at his entrance. Firefighters had tied up their boat to his garage. If that wasn't strange enough, it was snowing in May. He held up a piece of plywood to board up his home and thought to himself — am I dreaming?

Water filled the Arnaud and Genevieve Mercier's basement and reached the main floor of their home in Pointe-Gatineau. (Submitted)

"If I see a giraffe passing by, that's probably reality," he said. "It was surreal. You have no idea whether it's reality or just a bad dream. It's something I'll never forget, seeing all that misery around."

They are uninsured and doing the repair work themselves, with some help from family, friends and even co-workers.

Arnaud is positive for now: he says his family is lucky. He has a job and his house is still standing. That's more than others on his street can say, he said.