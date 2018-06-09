African Harvest Dinner: food, culture and connection

Farm Radio International has an easy enough mandate: use the magic of radio for international development.

The organization creates radio programming that informs farmers in Africa about sustainable farming practices.

Its annual African Harvest Dinner, taking place Saturday evening at the historic Moore Farm Estate, is going to feature the food of Ethiopia. On top of that, according to executive director Kevin Perkins, guests will be treated to live entertainment, a silent auction and information on what Farm Radio does in countries like Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Tsedey Kassa is co-owner of the Blue Nile restaurant on Gladstone Ave. She was a guest on CBC's All in a Day, and shared her recipes for two dishes that will be featured at the fundraiser.

If you're looking to try your hand at home-cooked Ethiopian, here's a good place to start:

Yemisir Wot (Pureed split red lentils simmered in spicy hot berbere sauce)

​Ingredients:

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 tsp Berbere spice

2-3 tbs vegetable oil

1 cup uncooked red lentils

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp ginger, chopped

1 cup water

1 tsp salt or to taste

Method:

Fry onions in oil until softened

Add berbere to onions and continue to cook for a minute or two

Add lentils to onions, followed by garlic and ginger

Add water

Bring to a boil and then turn down to simmer until the lentils are cooked

Add salt to taste



Alicha Wot (Chopped lean beef cooked in mild sauce and herbed butter)

Ingredients:

1 lb beef, inside round (or lamb) cut small pieces

1 lb yellow onion, chopped

2-3 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp garlic, chopped

2 tsp ginger, chopped

1 tbs clarified herbed butter

Method: