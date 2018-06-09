African Harvest Dinner: food, culture and connection
Farm Radio International's annual fundraiser features Ethiopian cuisine from Blue Nile Restaurant
Farm Radio International has an easy enough mandate: use the magic of radio for international development.
The organization creates radio programming that informs farmers in Africa about sustainable farming practices.
Its annual African Harvest Dinner, taking place Saturday evening at the historic Moore Farm Estate, is going to feature the food of Ethiopia. On top of that, according to executive director Kevin Perkins, guests will be treated to live entertainment, a silent auction and information on what Farm Radio does in countries like Ethiopia and Tanzania.
If you're looking to try your hand at home-cooked Ethiopian, here's a good place to start:
Yemisir Wot (Pureed split red lentils simmered in spicy hot berbere sauce)
Ingredients:
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 2 tsp Berbere spice
- 2-3 tbs vegetable oil
- 1 cup uncooked red lentils
- 1 tsp garlic, chopped
- 1 tsp ginger, chopped
- 1 cup water
- 1 tsp salt or to taste
Method:
- Fry onions in oil until softened
- Add berbere to onions and continue to cook for a minute or two
- Add lentils to onions, followed by garlic and ginger
- Add water
- Bring to a boil and then turn down to simmer until the lentils are cooked
- Add salt to taste
Alicha Wot (Chopped lean beef cooked in mild sauce and herbed butter)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb beef, inside round (or lamb) cut small pieces
- 1 lb yellow onion, chopped
- 2-3 tbs vegetable oil
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp garlic, chopped
- 2 tsp ginger, chopped
- 1 tbs clarified herbed butter
Method:
- Fry onions in oil until softened
- Add turmeric to onions and continue to cook for a minute or two
- Add meat and sauté until cooked through
- Add garlic and ginger and continue to sauté for a few minutes
- Add herbed butter (ghee with spices such as sweet basil and Ethiopian cardamon called korerima)