A former Canadian Forces soldier accused of first-degree murder, who walked free in 2016 after years of court delays, has been ordered to stand trial, the Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled.

The decision comes about 10 months after an Ontario Superior Court judge stayed the murder charge against the ex-soldier, citing the unreasonable amount of time it took for the case to get to trial.

The soldier's then lawyer said that to his knowledge, it was the first time a first-degree murder charge had been stayed in Ontario over unreasonable delays.

Fouad Nayel, a construction worker who grew up the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, was shot and killed in June 2012. The 28-year-old's remains were found five months later after a desperate search by his family and network of friends.

His alleged killer, Adam Picard, was charged with first-degree murder in December that year.

Four years later, on the day jury selection was to begin, the Nayel family was told Picard's then lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon​, had successfully argued the length of delay in getting the trial started — nearly 48 months — violated his client's constitutional right to a speedy trial. ​

Construction worker Fouad Nayel's body was found in a wooded area near Calabogie, Ont., months after he disappeared in June 2012. (CBC)

Charge stayed in November 2016

Ontario Superior Court Justice Julianne Parfett stayed the first-degree murder charge on Nov. 15, 2016, and Picard walked out of the Ottawa courthouse a free man.

Greenspon relied on a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada ruling also known as the Jordan decision to stay the accused killer's murder charge. It states that the time between charges being laid and the completion of the trial must not exceed 30 months for cases in Superior Court. The limit for cases in provincial court is 18 months.

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi subsequently appealed the stay of proceedings, and a hearing was held in Toronto, ending in June.

'This is a difficult case'

In a decision dated Thursday, Justices Paul Rouleau, David Doherty and Sarah Pepall agreed the stay should be lifted and Picard should stand trial in Ontario Superior Court.

They ruled there was not enough time between the issuance of the Jordan decision and the beginning of the trial for the Crown to react and adapt.

"This is a difficult case," reads the decision, which Rouleau wrote.

"After weighing all of the factors, however, I am of the view that the appeal should be allowed. The delay above the presumptive Jordan ceiling is justified by the transitional exceptional circumstance."