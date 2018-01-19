The 37-year-old man charged in the death of a teen who was struck and killed by a vehicle sobbed during his second court appearance Friday when he was told he wouldn't be immediately released from custody.

'I can't be in jail another week. I can't.' - Guilermo Escobedo-Hoyo

Nick Hickey, 17, died after he was struck while walking along Seyton Drive near Moodie Drive and Robertson Road in Bells Corners Wednesday night.

Guillermo Escobedo-Hoyo appeared via video link from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Friday morning wearing an orange jumpsuit. He also appeared briefly Thursday afternoon after officially being charged with second-degree murder in Hickey's death.

During both appearances, he asked the justice of the peace whether there was anything he could do to be released from custody.

'I'm not OK'

Denied that freedom again Friday, Escobedo-Hoyo put his head in his hands and began sobbing. When the justice of the peace asked if he was OK, he replied, "No, I'm sorry. I'm not OK."

He'll be held in custody until at least next Friday, and has been ordered not to communicate with several people.

"I can't be in jail another week. I can't," Escobedo-Hoyo told the court through tears."I don't want to be here one more second."

He asked whether he could be released if he promised to appear next week and surrender his passport. He first said he had frostbite on his fingers, then corrected himself and said it was his toes that hurt.

Escobedo-Hoyo asked to see a doctor, and the justice of the peace asked for one to be made available.

Nick Hickey, 17, died after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Seyton Drive in Bells Corners Wednesday night. (Submitted)

Witnesses saw naked man

Witnesses described hearing a loud crash around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a woman screaming for help from the sidewalk on Seyton Drive.

Krystal Coulterman told CBC News she heard a "massive commotion" outside. She said when she looked out her window to see what was going on she say a naked man running by. The temperature was –7 C at the time, feeling like –15 with the windchill.

"I wondered why somebody would be naked in this weather," Coulterman said.

She said the man ran into her neighbour's home then back out before emergency responders arrived a few minutes later.

'A time for compassion'

Another witness said a Spanish-speaking man knocked on her door and tried to enter her home. She said she couldn't make out what he was saying, but did recognize the words "por favor," Spanish for please.

One neighbour described seeing a silver sedan that had crashed into a red Ford F150 pickup truck near the scene. A light standard down the street was also struck and had fallen over.

Hickey was a grade 12 student at Ottawa Technical Secondary School.

The school's principal sent a letter home with students to share news of Hickey's death.

"An accident like this is difficult to understand and it is natural for us to feel confusing emotions as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy," Jennifer Tremblay wrote. "This is a time for compassion and caring, and a time to appreciate each other."