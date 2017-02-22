An Ottawa man who uses a wheelchair to move around was stymied in his attempt to purchase three tickets to a show in the accessible section of the Canadian Tire Centre because of a Ticketmaster policy designed to prevent scalping.

Ryan Lythall, 42, was looking forward to attending the opening night of Disney on Ice at the Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre and thought it would be as simple as ordering tickets online from Ticketmaster for himself, his girlfriend and her daughter.

Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket seller for events at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Lythall was able to purchase two tickets, but not three.

Ticket limit of 2

The problem is he was trying to book the tickets in the wheelchair accessible section of the arena. He says when he called, box office staff told him the computer program would not allow him to book more than two tickets in that section.

"I feel like it's unfair," he said. "They have to realize we have family and friends who want to be with us."

Lythall is severely disabled. He needs a ventilator machine to breath and a motorized wheelchair to move around. He lives in a downtown Ottawa apartment and requires care 24 hours a day.

He says two years ago the three of them went to the same Disney show with no problems. At the time, a different ticket vendor was in charge.

"I want to be able to enjoy it with all of them. So I don't know why we can't do that when everyone else can," he said.

Ticketmaster policy aimed at bulk buyers

It turns out the problem is too many people who are not disabled are buying tickets in the disabled section.

"This is a corporate policy of Ticketmaster, put in place with the goal of protecting accessible seating from fraudulent purchases by persons who do not require such seats," said Brian Morris, the spokesperson for the Ottawa Senators, the organization that runs the entertainment complex.

Morris said it's common for unscrupulous individuals to purchase multiple seats in the wheelchair accessible section even though they are able-bodied. The Ticketmaster policy of limiting tickets purchases is designed to stop the practice of someone buying bulk wheelchair accessible seats.

Morris adds the fraud is an "industry-wide problem."

Ticketmaster has not responded to a request for comment.

Sens arrange for 3 to sit together

Lythall, his girlfriend and daughter will be seeing Mickey Mouse on skates after all.

After getting details of Lythall's complaint, Morris arranged for the trio to sit together.

"We are happy to help Mr. Lythall purchase the tickets he desires to enjoy the upcoming Disney event," he wrote.