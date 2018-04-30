Sexual abuse at city nursing home initially unreported, AG finds

A possible case of sexual abuse at a city-run long-term care home could have been prevented, but instead went unreported for 24 hours, an investigation by Ottawa's auditor general has concluded.

Auditor General Ken Hughes also had no assurance that a similar incident would be handled properly in the future to protect residents, he said Monday.

It's quite possible that there were other incidents that went unreported. - Auditor General Ken Hughes

The report doesn't reveal precisely when the incident occurred, or in which of the city's four long-term care homes.

According to the report, a female resident who can't speak or leave her wheelchair disappeared at one of the homes last year. When a personal support worker discovered her absence, he had a feeling he knew where she was and dashed to the room of a male resident who had been showing signs of "sexually inappropriate behaviour" earlier that day.

The worker found the man naked, trying to position himself on the fully clothed woman in her wheelchair.

Nurse intervened

The manager on call at the time decided the incident wasn't a case of sexual abuse and chose not to report it to police or the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

It wasn't until the next morning when a nurse arrived on shift and reviewed what had happened that she and the manager decided to report the incident after all.

If it hadn't been for the nurse's intervention the incident may have gone unreported, said deputy auditor general Sonia Brennan.

Ottawa Auditor General Ken Hughes said it's possible there were other incidents. The auditor launched the investigation after receiving two anonymous letters accusing management at the home of mishandling a case of abuse.

Inconsistent policies

In some cases, the city's policies that tell staff when to report an incident contradict each other, the auditor found. While one policy dictates any suspected case of abuse must be reported, another says to report only cases where an injury has occurred.

The auditor also found the incident could have been prevented. Staff knew the man had been behaving inappropriately, yet he was allowed to remain in a unit where most of the other residents were women.

It wasn't until after the incident that he was placed under one-on-one monitoring, then eventually transferred to an all-male unit.

Because of the gaps that existed at the time of the incident, "it's quite possible that there were other incidents that went unreported," Hughes said.

'Aggressive' plan to curb abuse

The ministry eventually found staff at the home had done their due diligence to protect the resident and report the incident, and police did not lay charges.

Since the incident there have been major changes at city-run homes, said Janice Burelle, the city's general manager of community and social services.

Those added measures include enhanced staff training to clarify their responsibilities when it comes to reporting abuse.

City council will also consider an "aggressive" plan to curb abuse that includes recommendations from the auditor general, the ministry and a third-party investigator who looked into the city's long-term care homes.

"The one consistent message is that we need more staff," Burelle said.

The auditor's report found an insufficient staff-to-resident ratio at the city-run homes, and found staff are burning out.