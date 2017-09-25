A 14-year-old boy charged last month during an investigation into a series of abductions and robberies is facing more charges, according to Ottawa police.

At about 11:20 p.m. near March Road on Aug. 2, a man was restrained, searched and his wallet was stolen by four to five male suspects.

The 14-year-old surrendered himself to police on Sept. 20.

He is being charged with robbery and breach of probation related to the Aug. 2 incident.

The teen's other charges relate to a robbery and kidnapping incident on July 22, a convenience store robbery on Aug. 3 and a robbery on Aug. 8 near a baseball diamond along Lorry Greenberg Drive.

Another suspect, a 16-year-old boy, has also been charged in the July 22 and Aug. 3 incidents. Both teens cannot be identified due to their ages.

Shopping mall abduction

On July 22, a boy under the age of 18 had arranged to meet someone at the South Keys Shopping Centre, police said, when he encountered four males instead of one.

They told the boy to get inside their car, a silver Honda Accord, and then drove around the shopping centre and to various places in Ottawa's south end. He was robbed of his phone and cash and was "repeatedly assaulted," police said.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was eventually dropped off "in a secluded commercial area off Rideau Road," police said. He managed to flag down a passing motorist for help.

Convenience store robbery

The convenience store robbery occurred at the Quickie on the 1000 block of Pleasant Park Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard.

Shortly after midnight, police said, a lone boy armed with a knife had swiped cash and cigarettes from the convenience store and fled to a waiting car — also a silver Honda Accord.

As officers investigated, the robbery suspect called police, claiming he'd been compelled to commit the robbery by three males inside the car.

The occupants took the cash and cigarettes, then dropped the boy off on Hawthorne Road. He had suffered minor cuts after being attacked with a knife, police said, and was not charged.

Police still investigating

Ottawa police continue to look for a last suspect in the spate of robberies this summer.

Police said last week there was only one suspect left to be identified in the three cases: a young man, approximately 18 years old, who was allegedly involved in an Aug. 8 assault near a baseball diamond on Lorry Greenberg Drive.

That morning, police said, a boy encountered three males parked in a silver Honda Accord near the diamond.

The males "left the area" with the boy, who was assaulted, choked and stabbed in the leg with a knife, police said. He was also robbed of his phone.

The boy was then dropped off on Bank Street near Queensdale Avenue, and he went to hospital to have his stab wound treated.

Police say the lone remaining suspect had dark hair, some facial growth, and was wearing large black-framed prescription glasses.

Anyone with information can call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).