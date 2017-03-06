Ontario's police watchdog is expected to charge an Ottawa police constable with manslaughter in the July 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi, a lawyer for Abdi's family has confirmed.

Abdi, a 37-year-old Somali-Canadian man with as yet unspecified mental health issues, lost vital signs during a confrontation with Ottawa police constables Daniel Montsion and Dave Weir on Sunday, July 24, 2016.

He was officially pronounced dead in hospital the following afternoon.

Montsion — who usually apprehends gang members as a member of the Ottawa police direct action response team (DART) but was assisting on patrol that day in July — is expected to be charged with manslaughter later Monday afternoon, according to lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who was hired by Abdi's family.

Weir was also being investigated by the SIU initially, but was later deemed to have been a witness officer only.

The SIU investigates cases of death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police in the province. Its investigative results are reported to Ontario's attorney general, currently Ottawa Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi.

Naqvi has not promised to make the Abdi report public, but neither has he refused to.

Disturbance at Bridgehead

At about 9:30 a.m. July 24, police were called to the Bridgehead coffee shop at the corner of Wellington Street West and Fairmont Avenue "for reports of a man causing a disturbance," the SIU said in a news release issued later that day, after it had taken charge of the investigation.

Exactly what happened in the coffee shop remains unclear, but has been described as groping. Owner Tracey Clark — who said she didn't witness it herself but spoke to staff who did — described Abdi's actions as an "assault" and "harassment" of more than one person inside.

"It was a rapidly escalating situation where Mr. Abdi did harass a customer, and more than one, and several customers [sought] to move him out of the store to restrain him until police could arrive," Clark told CBC News at the time.

She added that Abdi had visited the store on previous occasions.

"He was a visitor to our store, and we were kind of aware of him, and there were some behaviours," Clark said.

"He would stand and stare at customers, or get a little bit too close, and we were beginning to hear from customers that it was making them feel uncomfortable. And so we had started to have those conversations where, 'Are you aware of this behaviour, could we ask you not to do that?' So there were some interventions like that that had taken place."

Police confrontation begins

Once outside the coffee shop, it appears Abdi headed northeast on Wellington Street West in the direction of his home in an apartment building on Hilda Street, about three blocks away.

Abdi and an Ottawa police officer who had responded to 911 calls from the coffee shop were then spotted at the intersection of Wellington and Garland Street, one block south of Hilda, by resident Ross McGhie and his partner.

By that time, Abdi was holding a piece of foam construction equipment and was interacting with the officer.

"It was one of the foam panels that's used to support a temporary traffic sign. He was using it apparently to ward off what he thought would be blows. He had it over his head and he was using it to deflect advances from the officer. The officer was following with his baton," McGhie told CBC News at the time.

Then, at the corner of Wellington and Hilda Street, the officer tried to grab Abdi, who dropped the foam panel and ran to the door of his apartment building at 55 Hilda St. The officer arrived first and prevented Abdi from going inside, McGhie said, by using a baton "a few times" on Abdi's legs, arms and upper body while shouting at Abdi to comply.

At that time, another police officer arrived at the scene in a cruiser.

"The officer emerged from that car very rapidly ... pulled up right in front of the building ... immediately jumped into the altercation and administered a number of very heavy blows to the head and face and neck of Mr. Abdi," McGhie said.

McGhie and his partner did not see how Abdi was subdued and handcuffed. Cellphone videos shot from inside Abdi's apartment building show Abdi lying on his stomach, handcuffed, while constables Montsion and Weir guard him. Paramedics later arrived and began chest compressions with the help of police.

There has been no official word on how long the response took, but witnesses said it took about 15 minutes for paramedics to arrive and for CPR to begin.

A spokesperson for the family later said doctors told them Abdi had been dead 45 minutes before he arrived at hospital.

Abdi's death sparked multiple protests in Ottawa, as well as in Toronto and Montreal.