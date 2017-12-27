Barrie Colts centre Aaron Luchuk has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Kingston, Ont., ranks second in scoring among Ontario Hockey League players this season, recording 192 points over 239 games with the Windsor Spitfires and the Barrie Colts. He was traded to the Colts on Dec. 14.

Honoured and excited to sign my first NHL contract with the @Senators . Best Christmas present yet 🔴⚫️⚪️ see you soon @21LBrown 😉 — @ALuchuk91

"Aaron is a talented and proven goal scorer who plays a strong two-way game. He's shown the ability to elevate his play in big games, as demonstrated by his play in last year's Memorial Cup," said Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee in a news release.

"He has high character, excellent hockey sense and is trusted by his coaches in critical times of the game. Aaron is a player we have had our eye on for some time and we are very happy to welcome him into the Senators organization."