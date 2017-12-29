Nine people with ties to the Ottawa area will be appointed to the Order of Canada — one of the highest civilian honours — the Governor General's office announced Friday.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will present all 125 appointees with their insignia at Rideau Hall at a later date, marking the 50th anniversary of the ceremony's history, according to a news release.

The Ottawa recipients will join the ranks of previous appointees, including Wayne G. Wouters, former Privy Council clerk, The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and National Arts Centre president Peter Herrndorf.

Below is a list from the Governor General's office of the Ottawa-area recipients and their accomplishments:

Companions of the Order of Canada:

Thomas Cromwell — For his illustrious service as a Supreme Court justice, and for his leadership in improving access to justice for all Canadians.

Officers of the Order of Canada:

Elizabeth Ann Eisenhauer — ​For her extensive research contributions and leadership in the field of clinical cancer care in Canada.

​Brigitte Haentjens — ​For her contributions as an innovative theatre director and for her efforts to promote Francophone minority theatre in Canada.

Terence Hedley Matthews — For his exceptional achievements as a high-tech entrepreneur and investor, and for his contributions to community development through charitable endeavours.

R. Kerry Rowe — For his seminal contributions to the field of geoenvironmental engineering, notably for his pioneering research in waste barrier systems.

David Sinclair — For his exceptional contributions to the field of experimental sub-atomic physics and for his leadership as a founding director of the Sudbury Neutrino Observatory project.

Members of the Order of Canada: