After splitting the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals in Pittsburgh, the Ottawa Senators were back on the ice in Kanata for Game 3 Wednesday night.

And the Canadian Tire Centre certainly was certainly the place to be Wednesday, as Ottawa fans decked themselves out with facepaint and colourful regalia to cheer on the hometown heroes.

The pre-game spectacle also featured one of the city's other on-ice superstars: world curling champion Rachel Homan.

Canadian and World champion curling skip @RHoman89 in Ottawa for tonight's #StanleyCup playoff game supporting the home team. #Sens pic.twitter.com/3sXIEEFPPh — @Devin_Heroux

Perhaps the presence of a global champ subconsciously galvanized the Senators, because it didn't take long at all — 48 seconds, to be precise — for the team to open the scoring.

Mike Hoffman, deciding that shooting from in front of the net is such a cliché, banked a shot off of the pads of Penguins netminder Marc-André Fleury into the back of the Pittsburgh net.

Just like that, it was 1-0.

#Ottawa #Senators Mike Hoffman opening goal, 48 seconds after the puck drop in Game 3 against the #Penguins.#CallOutNews #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/wOyf0GSQwC — @calloutnews

If you decided that was a good time to go get a couple egg rolls, well, hopefully they were exceptionally delicious.

Because you proably would have missed a furious 138-second span in which the Sens tacked on three more goals, courtesy Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith.

Suddenly, the score was 4-0. The flurry of offense had Ottawa city councillor Scott Moffatt likely preparing a motion to declare Pittsburgh not a very good hockey squad:

I know the @Senators game started at 8:00pm tonight but what time does the @penguins game start? — @ScottMoffatt21

The narrative after Game 2 was that the Senators' defensive-minded 1-3-1 play in the neutral zone was a bore to watch.

Twitter certainly had a lot to say about that line of thinking after the four goals — including the folks who run the team's own account.

The boring Ottawa Senators lead 4-0 in the first period. #ALLIN — @Senators

Meanwhile, in the corners of the internet where Pittsburgh Penguins fans gather:

Live feed of Penguins game... pic.twitter.com/UDkF5DHgQm — @Benstonium

Pittsburgh pulled itself together after the Sens' opening period onslaught, relieving Fleury of his duties and sending in Matt Murray in his stead.

That move seemed to help keep the Senators off the scoreboard for most of the second. Problem was, the Penguins couldn't figure out how to get onto it.

1-3-1 chant coming up from the crowd. First time I've heard that one. — @SeguinSports

With approximately two minutes left in the second, Kyle Turris made it 5-0 for the home team, with a nifty little deke that got the best of Murray.

Heading into the third, the only real questions were how many goals the Senators would score, and whether Craig Anderson would maintain the shutout.

Turns out he would not: Sidney Crosby got one back for Pittsburgh, tipping a Phil Kessel shot home for his first goal of the series, but it was too little, too late.

The horn would blow, and Ottawa would come away with a decisive 5-1 win over the Penguins — and more importantly, a two-games-to-one lead in the Eastern Conference final.

For Senators fans, the night was pretty much purr-fect.

LOOK AT HOW HAPPY HE IS #StanleyCup #Sens #Pens pic.twitter.com/QVmeSMGGiW — @Kayluvsredwings

Game 4 takes place at the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.