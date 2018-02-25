Eight people are temporarily homeless after a fire broke out in the basement of a Britannia home Sunday evening.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the home on Lorne Greene Way shortly before 7 p.m., after the homeowner reported flames and smoke coming from the basement.

Everyone had safely escaped by the time crews arrived, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Firefighters were able to get the main fire under control in less than 20 minutes, the fire department said.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

Total damages are not known, and the fire is still under investigation.