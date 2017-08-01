Seven people have been taken to hospital — including four children — after a serious two-vehicle collision in Ottawa's rural west end.

A mini van and a car collided around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday evening at the intersection of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Panmure Road, east of Pakenham, Ont., according to Ottawa paramedics.

Two people were transported to hospital in critical condition, while the remaining five were in serious but stable condition. One person had to be flown by an Ornge air ambulance to a local trauma centre.

791-Ottawa on approach to an MVC on Dwyer Hill Road. One patient transported to an Ottawa area trauma centre.#ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/kM9JdTcLVV — @Ornge

Six passengers were travelling in the mini van, and one person in the car.

Four of the injured were children, paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is so far unknown.