More than 60 chicken and turkeys died in a barn fire in Ottawa's rural west end Sunday, firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to 3972 Donelly Road, west of Kemptville, around 2:37 p.m. after members of the public reported seeing flames coming from a barn.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time the fire crew arrived.

A Good Samaritan was able to release some chickens into a nearby pen. However, the chickens, as well as some turkeys, all died in the pen, too, due to extreme heat, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

The fire also destroyed a tractor and four-wheeler.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.