A Quebec woman will face charges after six people — three drivers and three pedestrians — were injured in a five-vehicle chain reaction collision last week south of Vankleek Hill, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say that at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, a black Saab was heading north on Highway 34 between Aberdeen and Ridge roads when the driver suddenly decided to make a U-turn.

As the driver made the U-turn, a southbound Mercedes collided with the Saab's passenger side, leaving it disabled on the southbound lane.

The two drivers were outside their vehicles getting help from other motorists and residents, OPP said, when a southbound Freightliner commercial truck struck the Saab.

Pedestrians hit next

The Saab ended up being pushed onto the highway shoulder, striking three pedestrians and colliding with a fourth vehicle, police said.

The truck's momentum carried it further south, where it struck another parked vehicle — the fifth involved in the crash — and rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the ditch.

The three pedestrians and the three drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police. One of the six suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police said.

Highway 34 was closed for several hours, said police.

The 57-year-old driver of the Saab, from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., will now face charges, police said. As of Monday afternoon, the charges had not yet been laid.