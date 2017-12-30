Six people have been temporarily displaced after fire tore through a small apartment building overnight in Gatineau.

Firefighters were called to 73 rue de la Baie shortly before 2 a.m. after fire broke out in the basement of the two-storey walkup, Gatineau's fire department said in a media release.

Nearly 50 firefighters fought the blaze, which took several hours to bring under control.

Two buses from the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) were sent to the scene, allowing both tenants and firefighters to stay warm.

No one was injured, the fire department said. Damage to the building is estimated at $225,000.

The investigation is continuing.