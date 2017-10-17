Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about the disappearance of a woman who was last seen in 1996.

Carole Dianne Roy was officially reported missing to OPP in 2012, 16 years after she was last seen. She lived in Quebec until the early 1990s before moving to the Ottawa area.

Roy is described as white with short grey-brown hair, approximately five-feet-five-inches tall and between 150-175 pounds. She was 43 at the time of her disappearance, and often went by the names Carole Lalonde and Dianne Davis.

At the time of her disappearance, Roy lived with her boyfriend near Carleton Place, Ont. He moved to Western Canada shortly after her last sighting, and it's believed he was driving a blue or grey station wagon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.