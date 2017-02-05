Three people were injured, one seriously, after a head-on collision on Highway 50 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge at around 10:30 Sunday.

Detours are in place around the crash site.

According to provincial police in Quebec, one of the drivers lost control and swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic, hitting another car.

One person is in life-threatening condition.

Police say there was a second, minor collision between three cars that arrived on the scene. There were only minor injuries in that incident.

Five-vehicle crash

The Ottawa Paramedics Service says one woman was taken to hospital with a spinal injury after another collision involving five vehicles at Highway 174 and Cameron Street late Sunday morning.

Paramedics say the 20-year-old is in stable condition.

Paramedics say one woman was taken to hospital in stable condition with a spinal injury after a collision involving at least four vehicles on Highway 174 near Cameron Street Feb. 5, 2017. (Ottawa Paramedics Service)

An 18-year-old woman was also treated at the scene and released without going to hospital. Paramedics did not report any other injuries.

One vehicle ended up in the ditch after the crash.

The road reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

Highway 416 crash

A tractor-trailer and an SUV crashed on Highway 416 in the southbound lanes near West Hunt Club Road shortly before noon.

Ottawa paramedics said a 60-year-old man was taken the Civic Hospital trauma centre.

The man, who was driving the SUV, had chest and back injuries but was conscious and in stable condition.

There were no injuries to the tractor-trailer driver.

The right lane and right shoulder of the 416 reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.