Five people were injured, including two Ontario Provincial Police officers, in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Belleville, Ont.

At around 9:30 p.m., an OPP cruiser and a second vehicle collided near the intersection of Dundas Street West and Sidney Street, according to a news release from the Belleville Police Service.

The two officers, an adult who was in their custody, and two people in the civilian vehicle were all taken to the Belleville General Hospital, police said.

The nature of their injuries is not known.

Belleville police said at around 5 a.m. Friday that the intersection would remain closed for several hours.