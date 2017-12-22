A special weather statement is in effect for areas covering much of Highway 401, which is making for a messy drive just as holiday travel picks up.

The statement covers the entire stretch of the 401 from the Quebec border all the way west to the Woodstock, Ont. area.

Toronto is expected to get two to four centimetres of snow throughout the day, with freezing rain possible later tonight.

Pictures from my dash-cam. Westbound 401 at Brockville. Tractor trailer in the ditch. Conditions brutal. pic.twitter.com/w40bZmWGh8 — @CBCKatie

Areas further east surrounding Brockville, Kingston and Belleville are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow today, which will mix with freezing rain and ice pellets early Saturday.

From Saturday morning, two to four more centimetres of snow are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Numerous collisions on the highway

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating "numerous" collisions on the 401 and Leeds OPP are asking drivers to take special caution in adverse weather conditions.

Around 8 a.m. this morning, a driver was ticketed after passed a police cruiser west of Brockville, Ont., at a speed of 145 kilometres per hour, OPP said in a statement.

Police stopped another vehicle about an hour later — this driver was charged with careless driving after passing a police vehicle at a speed of 120 km/h while simultaneously texting.