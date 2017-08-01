Ottawa police are trying to identify four young men who they say held a teen girl in their car for more than seven hours and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the abduction happened on June 30, at around 4:30 p.m. in Orléans, near the intersection of Innes and Tenth Line roads.

The teen was talking with three of the four suspects when they convinced her to get in their car, said Const. Marc Soucy, spokesman for the Ottawa Police Service.

Once inside, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by all four young men, Soucy said. She was held in the car until she was released sometime on July 1st, he said.

Her precise age has not been released, but police said she was younger than 16.

Asking for public's help

In a media release, the Ottawa Police Service asked for the public's help identifying four men who are considered suspects:

A 20-to-25-year-old man, five foot six inches tall, with a chubby build, short dark brown hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing a shirt with the word "Brazil" written on it, police said.

A 20-to-25-year-old man, five foot seven inches tall, with dark facial hair and short dark brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans.

A 17-to-20-year-old man, five foot five inches tall, with a skinny build, dark brown hair, a buzz cut with longer hair on top, and trimmed facial hair. He was wearing a red shirt, a black sweater, and jeans.

A 16-to-17-year-old, with a curly afro and no facial hair. He was wearing a white sweater and was carrying a white bag.

All four suspects had "brown skin," police said. The vehicle was described as a four-door dark-coloured car, possibly an older model.

Anyone with information can call the Ottawa Police Service's sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944., or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).