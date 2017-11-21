Gatineau police said four people were sent to hospital after a driver was allegedly caught speeding during a radar blitz, then ran a red light before becoming involved in a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Montée Paiement and boulevard St-René Ouest around 11 a.m.

Officers were conducting a radar blitz near the École Odessaée St-René Goupil on boulevard St-René Ouest when they spotted a vehicle driving at a high speed, Gatineau police said in a news release.

The driver was told to stop but continued driving westbound and less than a minute later it drove through a red light and became involved in a four-vehicle collision, police said.

Five people, including the driver of the vehicle that ran the red light, were injured in the collision. Four of them, including the driver who was later arrested, were sent to hospital.

Gatineau police spokesperson Andrée East said the suspect will be interviewed by investigators following treatment in hospital.

Boulevard St-René Ouest is closed between boulevard de la Cité and Montée Paiement. The southbound lanes of Montée Paiement are also closed to traffic between rue Filiatreault to boulevard Saint-René Ouest.