One person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on highway 401, in Kingston.

The Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m this morning.

The victim was outside his truck when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, which resulted in a four vehicle pileup.

Five people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until police have been able to notify his family.