A preliminary investigation by Gatineau police found the 911 operator who took the call related to 83-year-old Thérèse Gauvreau's homicide did not follow proper protocol, leading to a 30-minute delay in the response.

Police said the operator at the emergency call centre did not properly assess the urgency of the call, which involved reports of an agitated man acting suspiciously on Boulevard de la Cité-des-jeunes around noon Jan. 18.

According to the preliminary investigation, no patrol vehicle was available to respond, but police say one should have been made available given the seriousness of the call.

Thérèse Gauvreau, 83, was found dead at a home on Boulevard de la Cité-des-jeunes on Jan. 18, 2017. (Facebook)

Officers arrived on the scene half an hour after the initial call from a neighbour. They found the suspect behind 171 Boul. de la Cité-des-jeunes. Soon after, they found Gauvreau's body.

Jean-François Dupuis, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said administrative measures have been taken against the 911 operator, but will not comment on the details.

In light of this case, Gatineau police will be conducting an analysis on the management of emergency calls.

The report will be delivered to the municipal public safety and traffic commission in May.