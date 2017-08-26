The Ottawa Police Service's guns and gangs unit is investigating after more than 30 bullet casings were found at the scene of an early morning shooting in Nepean.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Navaho Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after getting "numerous" 911 calls from residents.

One man was injured in the shootout and was sent to hospital with a superficial gunshot wound, police said. He has since been released from hospital.

No arrests have been made and police have yet to identify a suspect.

The investigation continues.