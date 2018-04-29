3 injured in head-on crash in Ottawa's east end

Ottawa police are investigating a serious head-on collision Sunday that injured three people in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Russell Road and Southvale Crescent just before 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics said a 76-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest.

A 73-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man are also in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.

Ottawa police have closed Russell Road between Walkley Road and St. Laurent Boulevard as they investigate.

The collision happened almost exactly 24 hours after three others were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 174.