Firefighters had to quell a blaze at a Westwinds Drive home in Barrhaven on Wednesday morning, less than 48 hours after the initial blaze left a family of four homeless.

Crews were called to the latest fire shortly after 7 a.m. at 19 Westwinds Pl., when neighbours reported smoke coming from the windows and roof.

It was the same home where a basement fire broke out shortly before midnight on Monday.

The family and their pet dog were able to escape the Monday night fire. Damage was estimated at around $275,000 for the home and $150,000 for its contents.

The house was unoccupied and boarded up when firefighters returned Wednesday morning.

They had the fire under control by around 7:40 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services said in a statement. No one was hurt.

The fires remain under investigation.