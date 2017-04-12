Ottawa city council has approved a new 22-storey building at 1960 Scott St., the site of the old Trailhead store near the Westboro transit station.

Seven councillors dissented.

A developer wants to build a tower with retail on the ground floor, offices on floors two through six, and residential units on the top 16 floors. The existing zoning for the location called for a maximum of six storeys.

During public consultations, the city received two comments from people in favour of it and 57 opposed.

Residents opposed

Although the city's planning staff recommended the rezoning, reasoning the tower will be close to the future Westboro light rail station, Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper said his residents are opposed to such a high structure so close to single-family homes on Clifton Road.

On Wednesday Leiper appealed to council to put this project on hold until a long-term planning blueprint for the area could be updated. He has said most residents recognized the need for building heights above the existing six-storey limit, but argued the proposed 22-storey building did not provide a reasonable transition to the adjacent residential neighbourhood.

Leiper told council he worries the project will set a precedent for other developments along the Scott Street corridor.