Ottawa police are asking downtown commuters to plan alternate routes Saturday afternoon as people take part in this year's Women's March.

Demonstrators will gather at Parliament Hill around noon. Police say the march is expected to start around 12:30 p.m. and will continue until around 3 p.m.

Police will be doing rolling road closures along the route:

West on Wellington Street from Parliament Hill.

South on Bank Street.

West on Laurier Avenue W.

South on Bronson Avenue.

The march is expected to end at the Bronson Centre.