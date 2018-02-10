Bars on Ottawa's Elgin Street are willing to adjust their opening hours so customers can watch some of the big events in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

On Friday, the Olympics kicked off in Pyeongchang, but because of the 14-hour time difference many Olympic events will air very early in the morning for people on this side of the world.

For example, the opening ceremonies began on Friday morning at 5:30 a.m. ET and the first hockey game of the 2018 Olympics will start at 2:40 a.m. ET.

Since many Olympic events won't be airing on television during prime restaurant hours, some bar owners are considering opening their doors a bit early, so customers can watch the events.

Samuel Eyamie, the owner of the Fox and Feather Pub and Grill, said he's willing to open his pub early this year for some big events his customers are interested in.

Samuel Eyamie is the owner of Fox and Feather Pub on Elgin Street. He said the Olympics don't bring in the crowds compared to Ottawa Senators games. (Aislinn May)

The Fox and Feather opened early in the morning when Canada's hockey team played in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. That year Canada's men's and women's hockey team both won gold.

" I remember at Sochi when I think the [hockey] game was at 7 a.m on a Saturday, and people were calling me on the Friday to see if we were going to open. We opened because of the demand for people to be here," said Eyamie.

Eyamie said that big events, like hockey, will draw in the crowds but he adds nothing brings people into his bar like a Senators game or the Superbowl.

Ottawa bars hope for Olympic rush0:44

'The Olympics take priority'

In previous years, Sir John A Pub on Elgin Street also opened early for Olympic events and will do the same this year as well.

" The Olympics take priority and all our screens will be on the Olympics. Everyone is excited," said Peter Abraham, the pub's owner.

Peter Abraham is the owner and manager of Sir John A Pub in Ottawa. Abraham said he's willing to adjust the pub's hours for people to come watch the Olympics if customers are interested. (CBC News)

Abraham said that his pub has also received lots of calls from customers wanting to know if the games will be on.

Down the street, employees at another restaurant are hoping the Olympics will bring in the crowds, even with the time difference.

Carolyn Baas is a server and bartender at St. Louis Bar and Grill on Elgin Street.

Baas worked during the 2014 Summer Olympics in Rio, Brazil and she said the bar was packed.

Carolyn Baas is a server and bartender at St. Louis Bar & Grill in Ottawa. Baas said she hopes big crowds will come in to watch the Olympic games even with the time difference. (CBC News)

"Big groups, big beer drinkers. They get super excited and super loud. It's just overall a great energy in the restaurant. So I hope that happens this year," said Baas.

As of right now, St. Louis Bar and Grill will not be changing it's hours for any Olympic events but they will be showing it on their TVs.

Unlike bars in Toronto, Ottawa bars will not be allowed to serve alcohol in the morning during the Olympics.