Irish eyes will be smiling this Saturday as Ottawa's annual St. Patrick's Day parade winds its merry way through the city, but anyone trying to move around downtown by car might not feel so lucky.

The parade will start at City Hall and travel west down Laurier Avenue before turning south onto Bank Street, then on to Lansdowne Park.

Road closures will start at 8:30 a.m. and will include:

Laurier Avenue between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street for parade setup.

Laurier Avenue between City Hall and Bank Street.

Bank Street between Laurier Avenue and Lansdowne Park.

The parade kicks off a week of Irish-themed events leading up St. Patrick's Day on March 17, all part of Ottawa Irish Festival Week.

If you're looking to get out and play the wild rover, here's a list of events for you: