Skip to Main Content
Eastern Ontario election results
Ontario Votes 2018

Eastern Ontario election results

How did the election reshape the political landscape in Ottawa and the surrounding region? We will have all the results, as they happen.

Check out how your riding voted in the provincial election

CBC News ·
Watch CBC's Ontario election special as results come in and we learn who will form the government 0:00

Eastern Ontario results

Regional results

How will the June 7 election reshape the political landscape in Ottawa and the surrounding region?

We will have all the results here, as they happen.

2014 results

Here's how the political map looked after the 2014 election.

In the 2014 Ontario election, the Liberal party held onto ridings in Ottawa and Kingston while the Progressive Conservatives won in rural ridings. (CBC News)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us