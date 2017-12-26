The year 2017 was the year a whole lot of circuses came to town.

As part of the capital's efforts to draw tourists in time for the country's sesquicentennial, Ottawa and Gatineau bid for and won the right to host big-ticket events including the Grey Cup, The Juno Awards and the Roar of the Rings, one-time spectacles including La Machine and a number of smaller, one-of-a-kind events such as the elevated restaurant SkyLounge or the picnic on the Alexandra Bridge.

So which events worked, and which didn't? Here are your picks.

The hits

MosaïCanada 150

MosaiCanada Gatineau 2017

There were more than 1.3 million visits to MosaïCanada 150, the outdoor exhibit of living plants in Gatineau, Que. (Nathalie Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

The capital's most popular event of the year was in Gatineau, not Ottawa.

The outdoor exhibit of living plants, which ran from June 30 to Oct.15, proved hugely popular, recording 1.3 million visits. The free event attracted tourists and locals alike to view the horticultural sculptures as they changed with the season.

La Machine

Kumo the spider la machine ottawa

Kumo, the mechanical spider, rests across the street from the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica on Sussex Drive on July 28, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

It's not every day a giant mechanical dragon and spider make their way through the city. La Machine came with big expectations, but seemed to deliver on its promise of a spectacle unlike any the city had seen before.

Though crowds swelled past capacity during one performance in front of the Supreme Court, most people went away happy. Ottawa 2017 organizers said more than 750,000 people watched the spectacle over four days.

NHL 100 Classic

ottawa-senators

Craig Anderson, left, made 26 saves as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in the NHL 100 Classic. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Like the Red Bull Crashed Ice event earlier this year, the much-anticipated outdoor NHL game this December was played on a cold, cold evening, with a wind chill that felt like –19.

But the crowds still came to Lansdowne Park, and they were treated to a 3-0 win for the Ottawa Senators over the Montreal Canadiens. Not even some ill-timed comments from team owner Eugene Melnyk could spoil the evening. 

The misses​

Inspiration Village

ottawa sign byward market inspiration village september 2 2017

Two women pose for a photo inside the 'Ottawa' sign on York Street on Sept. 2, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Repurposed shipping containers plunked down in the ByWard Market aimed to bring all of the provinces into one location, and by Ottawa 2017's own measure, it was a success.

Organizers said Inspiration Village attracted more than 340,000 visitors from the end of May to early September, and had an 88 per cent satisfaction rate.

Perhaps this was the case for tourists posing next to the Ottawa sign. But of all the events we asked you about on Twitter, it seems this was the least inspiring, with one third of voters calling it a let-down.

Canada Day 150

Canada Day 20170701

People take shelter from the rain as they wait in line during Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada Day is always a party in the nation's capital, and most who go to Parliament Hill learn to expect crowds and delays.

But few visitors were ready for the extra security in place for the 150th celebrations, and the three to four hours some would wait in the rain just to step onto the Hill. It seemed like organizers weren't ready either.

Mìwàte: Illumination of Chaudière Falls

Miwate show at Chaudiere Falls

The Mìwàte show premiered on Oct. 6, 2017 on Albert Island. (@2017Ottawa/Twitter)

Mìwàte was intended to celebrate Indigenous culture, but the sound and light show at the Chaudière Falls ended up shining a spotlight on the divides that remain in Canada.

Put together with multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory, the exhibition drew harsh criticism from Kitigan Zibi First Nation elder Albert Dumont, who called the show "a mockery" of Indigenous spiritual beliefs.

Ottawa-based A Tribe Called Red also requested two of their songs be pulled from the show's 10-minute soundtrack, saying through their management that they preferred to not be involved in Canada's sesquicentennial.

Weather also may have kept some people away: during the event's run from Oct. 6 to Nov. 5, some 200 millimetres of rain drenched Ottawa. 