From the approval of Uber to the decision on where to build a new Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital, it's been a big year for municipal issues. But none of them were completely tied up with a bow by the end of 2016.

1. Controversial legalization of Uber

Taxi driver Tony Hajjar called Uber a "criminal organization" as Ottawa City Council voted to legalize the app-based ride-hailing service. (CBC)

During the fall of 2014, while the city was in its final days of a municipal election campaign, Uber started operating illegally in Ottawa. At the time, Mayor Jim Watson dodged the issue of whether the city should change its tax regulations to allow the app-based ride-hailing service.

Two years later, Ottawa was one of the first cities in Canada to legalize Uber. But the journey that saw Uber transition from international bandit cab to city-approved "private transportation company" was anything but a smooth ride.

Traditional taxi drivers held protests in the streets, on Parliament Hill and at the airport. Taxi licence plate holders have complained that their plates — some of which were purchased for tens of thousands of dollars — are now worthless, and drivers say their business has plummeted.

After a committee debated the issue for two days in April, and council approved the changes, Uber officially became legal at the end of September.

But the taxi industry isn't done fighting yet. The parent company of Capital Taxi and Marc Andre Way, the head of taxi dispatcher Coventry Connections, filed an uncertified class-action lawsuit for $215 million against the city over the new rules that allow Uber and other services like it. Preliminary parts of the case should find their way to court later in 2017.

2. Sens-backed bid for LeBreton Flats underway

Artist's rendering of RendezVous LeBreton Group's vision for redeveloping LeBreton Flats. (Image supplied by RendezVous LeBreton Group)

After almost two years of requests for proposals — and five decades after a community was razed — the National Capital Commission entered into negotiations with a Senators-backed consortium to develop 21 hectares of LeBreton Flats.

There was huge public interest in the two finalist whose proposals were viewed by hundreds at a two-day open house at the end of January. The NCC received almost 8,000 comments about the plans.

In April, the NCC announced that RendezVous LeBreton Group scored higher than its competitor DCDLS Group. The former promises a new NHL hockey arena on the federal land, as well as condos (including affordable housing), a a major events centre dubbed the Sensplex, a recreation centre for people with disabilities, a restored heritage aqueduct and and a covered LRT line.

But redeveloping LeBreton Flats isn't exactly a done deal.

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is the lead partner in RendezVous LeBreton Group, which entered into formal negotiations with the National Capital Commission to redevelop LeBreton Flats. (Sean Kirkpatrick/Canadia Press)

After six months of preliminary discussions between the NCC and RendezVous LeBreton, the NCC board approved more formal negotiations between the two groups in November. An NCC staffer said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the talks, a description that NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson said was chosen "very carefully." The Senators have not commented on the negotiations.

Among the many issues to be ironed out are the finances of the deal — would LeBreton buy the federal land, or lease it? And for how much?

And earlier this month, a group of Quebec Algonquins filed an Aboriginal title claim for lands in downtown Ottawa that include Lebreton Flats, a move that may further slow negotiations.

3. Rideau Street sinkhole

A wide swath of Rideau Street collapsed at a light rail construction site on June 8. (CBC)

On June 8, the ground in front of the Rideau Centre opened up — and swallowed a van whole.

The massive sinkhole caused a gas leak, forced some businesses to be closed for weeks and barred the street to transit and taxis until just earlier this month. The light-rail tunnel being excavated under Rideau Street was flooded after a watermain burst. It took city crews 90 minutes to shut off the valves, resulting in workers spending weeks pumping water out of the tunnel.

The Rideau Transit Group — the consortium building the LRT — cannot guarantee that the sinkhole won't delay the project, which is due to be operational in the spring of 2018.

Tunnelling has been slow going: in June, there were 50 metres of digging left to complete the tunnel below, but by November there were still 30 metres to go.

Officials are expecting the tunnel to be completely dug out by February — four months later than originally anticipated.

However, RTG has been re-jigging its schedule, working ahead on other parts of the project, to make up for lost time on the tunnel.

The key issue is whether the watermain burst because it was faulty, or whether work on the light-rail tunnel caused the watermain to break. But in a memo sent to council on Dec. 22, the city's solicitor said that an investigation by external experts found that the sinkhole was "not precipitated by a failure of city infrastructure."

However, the memo added that it could not "pinpoint" the actual cause, and added that the analysis was being kept secret due to insurance claims being made in the sinkhole's $10-million fallout.

4. New campus for Civic Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital has been planning for a new Civic campus since 2007. The location was finally settled in 2016. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

If it seems as if we`ve been talking about where to build a new Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital for years, it's because we have. But a (presumably) final decision was made late in 2016 during a week of dramatic twists and turns.

Planning work on a new Civic campus began as early as 2007. Seven years later, then Conservative MP John Baird announced he was going to hand over 24 hectares (or 60 acres) of the Central Experimental Farm for a new $2-billion hospital, launching two years of controversy.

Critics objected to the hospital being built on research farm land, to the loss of urban greenspace, and to the behind-closed-doors nature of the deal. The public was not to be consulted until after the decision was made.

Under a new Liberal government, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly asked the National Capital Commission to study all available federal land in Ottawa's urban core to determine the best location for the new hospital.

About 400 people attended an open house with a question-and-answer session in September, and the NCC received more than 7,700 comments from a survey asking residents about the new Civic campus.

Finally in November, the NCC announced that Tunney's Pasture scored the highest — a location that had never ranked very high with the hospital and that was not met with unanimous approval by the NCC's board of directors.

Within four days of the NCC's reveal, the hospital's board rejected Tunney's Pasture, arguing the site was "not a win for patients."

Some hospital officials and other political supporters went on a media blitz, arguing that the site would be too difficult to reach for patients arriving to emergency by car. (This may be the case, although there was no formal traffic study conducted for any of the sites. As well, no one from the hospital met with the NCC or the minister's office before rejecting Tunney's Pasture as the site.)

After much political manoeuvring, the federal government offered the former Sir John Carling site to the hospital for a new Civic campus. (National Capital Commission)

After a few days of public criticisms, hard feelings and political manoeuvring, a gaggle of politicians and hospital officials gathered outside Mayor Jim Watson's office to announce that the federal government would be donating 20 hectares at the former Sir John Carling site at the farm for a new Civic, the site that had scored second-highest. Joly approved the transfer the same day.

The hospital capped 2016 with a $3-million grant from the Ontario Liberals to plan out over the next year exactly how a new Civic would be built at the site near Dow's Lake, with a view to opening in 2026.

5. New central public library

Like the the new Civic campus, a new central library is another project we've been talking about for years. And 2016 brought us as close to making that a reality as we've ever been.

The federal Library and Archives Canada appears to be on-board to partner with the city on a $168-million, 216,000 square-foot cultural centre that promises great views and the potential for a new iconic landmark in the capital.

The Ottawa Public Library says that a new central branch at 557 Wellington St. will offer great views of the Ottawa River, while also occupying a prime location in the city's skyline. (Ottawa Public Library)

After a couple rounds of evaluations — one in 2015 that looked at only city-owned properties, and another this year that considered 12 locations in the core that could possible accommodate a central library — Ottawa Public Library staff announced in December that their preferred location was 557 Wellington St., on the eastern edge of LeBreton Flats.

It's a city-owned piece of land bounded by Albert Street, Commissioners Street and the Confederation Line. The fact that the same location came out on top in the 2015 process led some critics to allege that the fix was in for the site.

City-owned site bounded by Albert Street, Commissioner Street and Confederation Line is currently being used for LRT construction staging. (Joanne Chianello/CBC )

In fact, Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney literally said so, telling officials at the Dec. 15 announcement that "it's impossible to sit through this presentation and not come to the conclusion that this was a foregone conclusion."

Activist group Bookmark the Core has been arguing for a central library in the downtown, with the backing of 16 community associations.

Critics of the proposed location argue that the demographics in Centretown (which includes office workers) suggest a downtown location for a central library would make more sense. And there is some question about how easily those with mobility issues could access the city-owned site from the Pimisi LRT station, which is about 250 metres down a hill from the proposed location.

Some councillors are holding an information session on Jan. 18, but it's unclear whether library staff will attend. The recommendation for the library location is to be discussed by the library board of directors at the end of January, and go to full council in February.