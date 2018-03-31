2 men shot near Kanata Centrum

One man is in critical condition and another in serious, but stable condition after a shooting near Kanata Centrum shopping centre Friday night.

The two men, both in their 20s, were shot and wounded near the shopping centre. Police received an emergency call at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics described the injuries as "penetrating trauma, consistent with gun shot wounds," and said that both men were transported to the trauma centre of The Ottawa Hospital.

Police closed part of Eagleson Road in both directions at the Hwy 417 overpass Friday night. It has since been reopened shortly before 1:42 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit and the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating.