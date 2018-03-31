2 men injured in 'targeted' Kanata shooting

Two men were injured after a targeted shooting Friday night east of the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre, police say.

The men, both in their 20s, were found at the west Ottawa mall suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Saturday media release from the Ottawa Police Service.

Police said the men had been driving on Highway 417 and had just taken the westbound off-ramp at Eagleson Road when they were approached from behind by an unknown vehicle with LED headlights.

Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle into the victims' car, striking two of the three passengers, police said.

The vehicle then fled south on Eagleson Road, police said. The victims immediately drove to Kanata Centrum in search of a safe place where they could call police.

Unrelated to 2017 shooting

Paramedics received an emergency call at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday and found one man in critical condition and another in serious but stable condition.

The men suffered "penetrating trauma" and were both taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, paramedics said.

Both men are now in stable condition, Ottawa police said Saturday.

The shooting was a "targeted" attack, and it appears the victims were followed, police said. It was not related to a September 2017 drive-by shooting at Kanata Centrum that injured two bystanders, police added.

The force's guns and gangs unit and the Ontario Provincial Police are both investigating.

Anyone with information can call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or call Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS) — toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

Police closed part of Eagleson Road in both directions at the Highway 417 overpass Friday night. It has since reopened.