2 men charged after 3-car crash near U of O campus

Ottawa police have charged two men involved in a robbery and three-car crash that snarled rush hour traffic Thursday afternoon near the University of Ottawa campus.

Insp. Robert Drummond told CBC News Ottawa police launched a criminal investigation into a robbery that took place in the area near King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street shortly before the crash.

Police said a suspect with a gun stole cash and a pair of newly purchased shoes from a 22-year-old man around 4:15 p.m. before fleeing in a Dodge Charger.

The victim flagged down a passing police officer who tried to catch up with the suspect vehicle, but the Dodge was involved in the collision at the intersection of King Edward and Greenfield avenues, police said.

"He just nailed me," said Tim Hunter, who was visiting from Toronto and driving his Toyota Venza SUV westbound on Greenfield Avenue when he said the Dodge Charger slammed into his passenger side door.

'He was coming so fast'

"It was just like this big massive white — that was it, and I didn't see anything else," Hunter said, recounting the moment of the crash. "He was coming so fast."

Large pieces of debris from the accident were strewn across the road as police investigated, blocking off access to Greenfield Avenue.

Tim Hunter, left, waits for a tow truck to arrive, after he was struck by a white Dodge Charger while driving on Greenfield Avenue near King Edward Avenue on Thursday. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

The front end of the Dodge Charger was crumpled by the impact, with its bumper lying several feet away from where the car came to a stop.

Hunter's passenger door and window were both shattered, along with a crumpled front bumper and a blown tire.

A dark grey Subaru Legacy had also been hit.

There were no reported injuries, according to Drummond.

'Everybody was lucky'

Police said Friday they arrested two men, ages 21 and 26, after a short chase.

Both men are charged with several crimes, including robbery with a firearm and possessing an unlicensed firearm, while the 21-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A dark grey Toyota Venza and a dark grey Subaru Legacy were both involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of Greenfield and King Edward avenues on Thursday. There were no reported injuries, according to Ottawa police. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

As for Hunter, he says he's grateful that no one was injured.

"Everybody was lucky. This was a really lucky accident, to be honest," he said, as his SUV was about to be towed.

"Four o'clock — afternoon — everybody from the university walking around. It could have been really ugly."