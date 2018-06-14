2 men arrested after 3-car crash near U of O campus

Ottawa police have arrested two men involved in a three-car crash that snarled rush hour traffic Thursday afternoon, near the University of Ottawa campus.

Insp. Robert Drummond told CBC News Ottawa police have launched a criminal investigation into an alleged robbery that took place in the area near King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street shortly before the crash.

A white Dodge Charger came barrelling down King Edward Avenue southbound around 4 p.m., swerving around stopped traffic onto Greenfield Avenue westbound, according to one of the other drivers who was hit at the intersection of the two streets.

"He just nailed me," said Tim Hunter, who was visiting from Toronto and driving his Toyota Venza SUV westbound on Greenfield Avenue when he said the Dodge Charger slammed into his passenger side door.

'He was coming so fast'

"It was just like this big massive white — that was it, and I didn't see anything else," Hunter said, recounting the moment of the crash. "He was coming so fast."

Large pieces of debris from the accident were strewn across the road as police investigated, blocking off access to Greenfield Avenue.

Tim Hunter, left, waits for a tow truck to arrive, after he was struck by a white Dodge Charger while driving on Greenfield Avenue near King Edward Avenue on Thursday. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

The front end of the Dodge Charger was crumpled by the impact, with its bumper lying several feet away from where the car came to a stop.

Hunter's passenger door and window were both shattered, along with a crumpled front bumper and a blown tire.

A dark grey grey Subaru Legacy had also been hit.

There were no reported injuries, according to Drummond.

'Everybody was lucky'

Drummond could not confirm whether police had given pursuit to the vehicle after it fled the scene of the alleged robbery.

No charges have been laid so far, he said, as the investigation is still underway. Police are expected to release more information on Friday.

A dark grey Toyota Venza and a dark grey Subaru Legacy were both involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of Greenfield and King Edward avenues on Thursday. There were no reported injuries, according to Ottawa police. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

As for Hunter, he says he's grateful that no one was injured.

"Everybody was lucky. This was a really lucky accident, to be honest," he said, as his SUV was about to be towed.

"Four o'clock — afternoon — everybody from the university walking around. It could have been really ugly."